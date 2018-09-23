Farman, Buzdar discuss Inter-Provincial harmony

Staff Reporter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Furman called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM office here Sunday. Matters of mutual interests and promotion of Inter-Provincial harmony were discussed.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan belongs to us all and we have to build new Pakistan altogether.

This will be the Pakistan where there won’t be any difference between the rich and the poor. He said that people living in KP are our brothers and we have to move forward side by side on the voyage of progress and prosperity.

“We will learn from each other’s successful experiences. He said that integrity and brotherhood can be upheld in the provinces by mutual cooperation. Our every step is rising for the development of our people”, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the real face of India has been exposed by not giving peace a way forward.

International community is now clear about the fact that who wants peace in the region and who is extremist. CM said in a statement that India has tried to rip harmony by avoiding peace talks and this stubborn attitude of India is a slap on the face of so called champion of democracy.

He said that Indian attitude on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sincere move is shameful and added that India should not hold itself in any misunderstanding. Pakistan’s political and military leadership is united and the whole nation is standing with their Army.

He said that Pakistan Army is capable of responding to any aggression against our country.

While issuing necessary instructions to the Cabinet Sub Committee for Flood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the heavy rainfalls and flood forecasting, all needful arrangements to be completed in advance also related organizations should remain completely alert in order to cope with the flood threats.

He said that concerned Provincial and Federal institutions should work in an integrated manner to ensure best arrangements for any emergency situation. He said that all the concerned departments and institutions should perform duties under best coordination and keep close contact with the Meteorological Committee for Flood.

Information on climate situation should be received on a daily basis, he said and further directed the concerned departments to devise an Emergency Plan regarding rain and potential Flood.

CM also said that civil defense department should also be completely vigilant to deal with any unforeseen situation. He said that he will personally supervise the arrangements and will not tolerate any laxity in these precautionary measures.

