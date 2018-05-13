Farhan, Israr in Squash Circuit-I final

Islamabad

Farhan Mehboob and Israr Ahmed Saturday reached the finals of Pakistan Squash Circuit-I Men’s event played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

The 1st semi final was played between Farhan Zaman and Farhan Mehboob in which Farhan Mehboob brushed aside his namesake in straight sets in 36 minutes.

The experienced Farhan Mehboob dominated his opponent from the start of the match and won the first game with a game score of 11-8. The second game was closely fought; however, Farhan Mehboob won it as well with the game score 11-9. The third game was a nail biter but Farhan Mehboob kept his nerves to win it with the game score 13-11 and booked his place in the final of the championship.

The 2nd semi final was played between Ammad Fareed and Israr Ahmed. Ammad won the first game with the game score of 11-8, however Israr came back in the match by winning the second game with the game score 11-5. In the third game Ammad Fareed again displayed superb stroke play and easily won the game with the game score of 11-4. The fourth game proved a thriller in which Israr survived four match points and took it to the last by winning the game with the game score of 13-11. Fifth and final game was also won by Israr with the game score 11-9 earning him a place in the final. This exciting match, eagerly witnessed by the spectators, lasted for over one hour.

In the women’s 1st semi final Madina Zafar swept aside Zoya Khalid in straight games with the game score 11-9, 11-7and 11-7 in less than 20 Minutes. The 2nd semi final was played between Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz. Amna won the first game; however, Faiza immediately recovered, denying any chance to her opponent in the next three games and winning the match in 26 minutes with the game score 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-5. This victory paved her way for a show down against her sister Madina Zafar in the final of $5000 prize money championship. The finals of both Men and Women events would be played on Sunday.—APP