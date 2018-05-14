Farhan, Faiza win Squash Circuit

Islamabad

Farhan Mehboob and Faiza Zafar won the final of Pakistan Squash Circuit-I played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday.

Men’s Final proved a one sided match in which Farhan Mehboob brushed aside young Israr Ahmed in 36 minutes. Farhan had an upper hand over his opponent from the start of the match and won the first game with a game score of 11/7. The second game was also won by Farhan quite convincingly with the game score 11/6; however, Israr with his brilliant strokes, came back in the match and clinched the third game with the game score 11/5.The fourth game proved to be decisive one as Farhan, denied his opponent any chance of taking it to the fifth game, and won the game with the game score of 11/4, and bagged yet another title in his career. The women’s final was played between two sisters, Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar. Faiza easily defeated her younger sister in a match which was played for 26 minutes. Faiza dominated from the first game and easily won it with the game score 11/7.

The second game was closely fought; however, Faiza won it as well with the game score 15/13. In the third game Madina came back in the match by winning it with the game score 11/9. In the fourth game Faiza again played some superb shots, winning the game 11/6 and clinching the title.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes and trophies among the winners.—APP