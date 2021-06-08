Farhad Humayun passes away

Farhad Humayun, the Overload’s leader, died on Tuesday, the band revealed on social media. “The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art.”

The post further read, “He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends, and fans to honor him and say a prayer for him today.”

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring”. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a riot!” the post concluded.

Meesha Shafi, Overload’s previous lead singer, rushed to social media shortly after the news surfaced and paid respect to the late singer.

RIP Fadi

Thinking only of the good times we shared. My career in music began with Overload.

We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory.

“RIP Fadi,’ the Coke Studio singer tweeted, adding, “Thinking only of the good times we shared. My career in music began with Overload. We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory.”

Adnan Siddiqui, too, expressed his condolences. “Shook to know about the passing away of Farhad Humayun,” he said, adding, “A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile. May Allah grants him a higher place in Jannah. Ameen.”

Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile…May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah . Ameen

Popular vlogger Mooroo shared his memories of the famed musician. “I grew up listening to overload, being inspired, electrified, and entranced by it. Farhad Humayun was my Pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered from cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums,” he wrote.

I grew up listening to overload, being inspired, electrified and entranced by it. Farhad humayun was my pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered with cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums. Allah maghfirat farmayein.

Abbas Ali Khan shared, “RIP peace dear Fadi. Tu kamal tha yaar (you were brilliant). See you on the other side.”

RIP peace dear FADI. Tu kamal tha yaar. See you on the other side. #farhadhumayun #overload #riotstudios

Junoon’s Salman Ahmad shared, “Very sad news tonight. Dear Friend & Innovative percussionist, a talented composer of Overload Farhad Humayun.”

Very sad news tonight. Dear Friend & Innovative percussionist , talented composer of #OVERLOAD Farhad Humayun. beloved son of Naveed & Shahzad Humayun. Inna lilla hai wainna alaihay rajeoon

“Woke up to tragic news. A part of my 20s is gone. Farhad Humayun of Overload is no more. RIP. Was listening to an Overload song and reminiscing only a few days ago,” a fan penned.

Woke up to tragic news. A part of my 20s is gone. Farhad Humayun of Overload is no more. RIP.

Was listening to an Overload song and reminiscing only a few days ago

