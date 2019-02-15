Farewell to exceptional Justice Aftab Farrukh

IT is with utmost sadness and a sense of personal loss that I record the passing away of Justice Mian Aftab Farrukh on Thursday night at his residence in Lahore.

He had been unwell for quite some time but still remained active in his social and routine activities despite giving up his lucrative legal practice as a top-notch criminal lawyer.

He remained fully involved with his social and welfare activities as also his deep involvement with Nazariya Pakistan Trust where he had been a close and trusted colleague of late Majeed Nizami.

Justice Aftab Farrukh had followed the footstep of his distinguished father, late Mian Farrukh Hussain, who as an eminent lawyer had assisted Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah, in appearing in a case against Ghazi Ilumuddin Shaheed.

He had started in legal profession at a relatively young age in early fifties .He remained as a junior with the eminent lawyer, late Manzoor Qadir, and subsequently also for many years, taught criminal law at the Punjab University Law College in Lahore. Not only he had a large number of students, who subsequently became top lawyers and senior Judges and avidly remembered him as a most focused and avid teacher of the subject. It was therefore quite natural that he ultimately became a top most lawyer in the subject and had subsequently his client list included people including the former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef, when facing some charges framed by former President General Musharraf against him.

My own relations had begun, when I met him as a budding athlete appearing in the 4th National Games at Montgomery (Sahiwal) in 1954, as a cycling champion. Subsequently when I entered journalism on full time and was posted by The Pakistan Times as Bureau Chief at Lyallpur Aftab Farrukh, was sent by Manzoor Qadir, to that city and became a close friend .It however did not take much time to take young Aftab to make his mark and within a couple of years around 1958, he was picked up as judicial magistrate.

From that point onwards he did not take long to become a High Court Judge.

But when came the era of General Zia-ul-Haq, and he tried to bring judiciary under his thumb, Aftab Farrukh was perhaps the solitary example of a flat refusal to take oath as a PCO Judge.

What however remained constant was that my first meeting with Aftab Farrukh, around 1953/54 to the days spent in Lyallpur (Faisalabad) has remained steadfast and most cordial. He was also a close friend of late Majeed Nizami, with whom he had met at Government College, Lahore. It so happened, that I had the unique honour of knowing and remained friendly with these two exceptional people all these years.

All I can say is God bless you Justice Aftab for blessed people like you are quite rare in our society, May God bless you and my deep condolence to Begum Farrukh and other members of the family.

