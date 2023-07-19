ISLAMABAD – The farewell session of the National Assembly will start on July 20 Thursday as President Arif Alvi convened separate sessions of both houses of the Parliament.

As per the notification issued by the NA secretariat, the National Assembly session will meet at 5 pm on July 20th where the upper house of the parliament will meet on July 24, 2023.

President called the sessions as Parliamentary Affairs Ministry sent a summary to the Prime Minister and then the premier directed President to convene sessions.

It has been learnt, members of both houses will pass laws including electoral reforms, and will deliver farewell speeches, whereas session will continue until the dissolution of the assembly.

Several government members announced that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly and the house will be dissolved a few days before the official date and it will give an additional month to political bigwigs to lead their election campaigns as the country head to polls this year.

PDM members in recent meetings decided to dissolve National Assembly ahead of August 12.