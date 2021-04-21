Farewell party held for Prof Zubair Qureshi upon retirement from H-8 college

Professor of Statistics and Vice Principal of the Islamabad Postgraduate College H-8 , Prof Muhammad Zubair Qureshi was showered with praise and the colleagues and staff of the college wished him the best of luck upon retiring from the college after 34-year teaching career.

A dedicated teacher, a man of commitment and great academic and administrative qualities, Prof Zubair is admired by his colleagues and students alike.

Upon his retirement from the college, a small but warm farewell ceremony was held in the auditorium of the college and they expressed love and gratitude to their retiring colleague.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Khalid Principal of the college praised the dedication, commitment and professionalism of Prof Zubair.

He said that Prof Zubair was like a family member and everyone kept him in high esteem for his qualities of head and heart.

“You are a great asset to this college and with a heavy heart we are saying goodbye to you,” said the college principal.

Prof Inam Elahi Vice Principal (Academics) while giving brief service-history of Prof Zubair told the audience that he took up teaching as a profession by choice in 1987 and worked on various positions such as Vice Principal, Incharge Students Affairs, Controller of Examinations, Incharge College Transport etc.

He had been an active member of a number of committees constituted for the development of college.

In his vote of thanks, Prof Zubair expressed his gratitude to the colleagues, principal and the staff members for their kind words and for acknowledging his service.

I too will remember the days spent with you as my great memory and a golden period of my life, he said.

In the end, teachers gave a farewell party in the honour of the retiring colleague and escorted him to the gate as a mark of their love and respect.