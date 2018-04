Farewell party for former LDA DG

City Reporter

Lahore Development Authority Director General (DG) Shakeel Ahmad Monday hosted a farewell ceremony in honor of his predecessor, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, who has recently been transferred, at the LDA Sports Complex.

The farewell party was participated by Managing Director WASA Sayed Zahid Aziz, Additional Director General LDA Samia Saleem, Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and Khyzer Afzaal Ch, Chief Town Planner Sayed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Metropolitan Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Engineer, TEPA LDA, Mazhar Hussain Khan and others were present.