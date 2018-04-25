Farewell in honour of outgoing OPC official

On the retirement of Assistant, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Muhammad Altaf, a graceful ceremony was held in OPC office. Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, Adittional DG, DIG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Ishrat Ullah Niazi, entire officers and staff attended the ceremony.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti while paying tribute to the services of Muhammad Altaf said that dedicated and hardworking officials are like an asset for any organization.—PR

