Farewell ceremony held for senior police personnel

A farewell function was held in the honor of two senior police officials who have been transferred from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan district. The ceremony was hosted by the Tank police in honour of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Tank Alamgir Khan and DSP (Rural) Tank Iqbal Baloch where the speakers praised the both personnel for their contribution towards strengthening the district police.

They highlighted that services of DSP Alamgir Khan especially provision of first aid kits to the incharges of checkposts and SHOs of police stations in remote areas of the district.