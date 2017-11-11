Fare-well in honour of outgoing OPC officer

City Reporter

On the retirement of Assistant Director Budget and Finance Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Zafar Ali, a fare-well ceremony was held at the OPC’s office here.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti and Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, while paying tribute to the services of Zafar Ali, said that dedicated and hardworking officers were an asset for any organization. Zafar Ali played a pivotal role to strengthen the OPC and his services would be remembered for a long period of time. They expressed well wishes and prayed for a peaceful post retirement life for Zafar Ali.