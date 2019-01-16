Faraz assumed charge of KATI’s acting president

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Senior Vice President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) has assumed the office as acting President of KATI. According to a statement released by KATI, while President of KATI Mr. Danish Khan would be out of country from 15th January to 22nd of January, during this period Faraz-ur-Rehman will perform his responsibility as acting president.

Faraz-ur-Rehman has also been elected vice president of the association during the year 2013-14. Faraz-ur-Rehman has showed his firm resolve to perform his responsibility with best of his capability.

