Farah wins Amateur Emirati Women’s race at NAS Cycling

Dubai

Farah Al Marri enjoyed the fruits of her labour on Friday night as her rigorous training routine of past weeks helped her cruise to victory in the Amateur Emirati Women’s race of the Nad Al Sheba Sport’s Tournament’s 75km Cycling Championship.

Dubai Police’s Mukhabbat Umutzhanova bagged the honours in the Open Category for Women race with a determined ride, while Abdulla Salem Al Balooshi (Road Bikes), Rashed Al Dhaheri (Hand Bikes) and Dr Ahmed Al Omran (Tandem) triumphed in the three People of Determination category races of the night.

Dr Ahmed Al Omran, Advisor to the Executive Council of the Government of Dubai and Chairman of the Advisory Council for People of Determination, was assisted by His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, on their tandem bicycle, and they took the top position with a time of twenty-six minutes and 50.87 seconds, finishing ahead Abdulla Al Bastaki (0:41:17.33) and Ahmed Al Naqbi (0:41:51.59) on the podium.—Agencies