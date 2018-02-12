The Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), an elected forum of the university teachers across Pakistan, has called upon the prime minister to enhance PhD and M Phil allowances for the teachers of federally charted universities.
In a letter addressed to the prime minister, FAPUASA has called for enhancement of PhD and M Phil allowances as education, specifically higher education is considered as the most influential factor for socio-economic growth of the any country, the letter’s copy available with APP Sunday said.—APP
FAPAUASA urges PM to enhance PhD, M Phil allowances
