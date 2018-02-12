FAPAUASA urges PM to enhance PhD, M Phil allowances

The Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), an elected forum of the university teachers across Pakistan, has called upon the prime minister to enhance PhD and M Phil allowances for the teachers of federally charted universities.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, FAPUASA has called for enhancement of PhD and M Phil allowances as education, specifically higher education is considered as the most influential factor for socio-economic growth of the any country, the letter’s copy available with APP Sunday said.—APP

