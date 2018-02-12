FAO trains PMD staffers in managing drought ASIS system

Islamabad

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Pakistan has trained 27 technical staff members of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on ‘Agricultural Stress Index System (ASIS)’, enabling them to monitor the drought in agriculture properly as well as implement the climate mitigation activities to safe the sector from any possible harmful impact of change in weather.

The training workshop on Agricultural Stress Index System (ASIS) was organised in collaboration with the PMD with an aim to train the local technical staff in order to develop and promote the agriculture drought monitoring system at national as well as provincial level to avoid possible harmful impact on agriculture sector in the country. Talking to APP, a FAO official said the organization had trained the technical staffers of the PMD pertaining to Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh and they were apprised about the ways and means to monitor the drought in agriculture properly.

The other objective of the workshop was to enable the decision makers to implement drought mitigation activities in agriculture sector on time to safe different crops, fruit orchids and vegetable farms from the harmful impact of any possible change in natural climate, he added.—APP