FAO organizes workshop on implementation of 4R Nutrient

Quetta

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) organized a Workshop on ‘Implementation of 4R Nutrient Stewardship for Sustainable Management for Horticultural Crops in Balochistan’ here on Thursday.

As per the statement issued by FAO the objective of the event was to highlight the project initiated with the aim to increase capacity of provincial governments (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan), Government of Pakistan, and federal level institutes to promote sustainable agriculture intensification.

It also read that project also aimed to showcase the significance of 4R nutrient stewardship for sustainable nutrient management for food and nutritional security; Seek growers’ feedback to document current management practices at farm-gate; and devise a long-term plan for sustainable production and natural resources management in Balochistan.

A total of 60 farmers from all 7 agro ecological zones in Balochistan and experts from Provincial Agriculture Department, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering & Management Sciences (BUITEMS), University of Agriculture Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Agricultural Services Departments of Fertilizer Industry, PARC, NARC, NFDC Islamabad, Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad participated.

Mr. Marcel Stallen (FAO Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager, Balochistan) attended the opening session of the workshop and emphasized on the need for balanced use of nutrients and water for sustainable production of horticultural crops in Balochistan. Dr. Abdul Hanan, Director General, BARDC, PARC Quetta welcomed the participants on behalf of the project implementing agency – PARC. Dr. Waqar Ahmad, Soil Scientist FAO presented a comprehensive overview of the project. Dr. Nisar Ahmad (Ex-Chief NFDC) highlighted the role of sustainable soil management, balanced use of inputs and soil and plant laboratory analysis.

The focus of the technical presentations was on plant nutrition, deficiency symptoms arising from unavailability of macro- and micro-nutrients and correcting the nutrient deficiency for increasing crop/fruit yield following 4R nutrient approach. There was ample room for discussion between farmers and experts. One of the farmers from Pishin emphasized during the closing of the workshop that: ‘…..we are ready to cooperate on the development and testing of improved and balanced fertilizer recommendations in our fields. If successful this initiative will not only reduce production costs but will simultaneously enhance product quality, improve the quality of the soil and contribute to the improvement of our environment in Balochistan’—APP