Fans excited as Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen together

ISLAMABAD – Lollywood stars Wahaj Ali, and Ayeza Khan are all set to showcase their true prowess as a power couple with an upcoming TV project.

The duo engaged excited fans as they are going to pair up for a new project by Big Bang Entertainment. Exact details about the program remained under wraps and the two gave hints by indulging in a playful banter on social media app.

On Photo sharing platform, Wahaj Ali shared a story and tagged Ayeza Khan saying ‘You can’t be always right’ yahan ‘mein’ theek hoon!”.

The Chand Tara actor was quick to respond as she also shared her Insta story. “Mein har baat social media per discuss karna pasand nahi karti, the caption cited.

For the unversed, Wahaj and Ayeza highlighted Mein with red, and fans and social media users are speculating about a new drama related to ‘Mein’.

The funny banter also excited fans who took to social media where they shared posts about the upcoming project.

The cast of upcoming soap opera especially Wahaj Ali is raking in accolades nowadays for his onscreen chemistry with Hania Aamir in Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha.