Fan exports increase 37.60% in FY 2020-21

Islamabad

The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 37.60 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $32.444 million during July-June (2020-21) as against the exports of US $23.579 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 37.60 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 49.02 percent by going up from 1,383,000 to 2,061,000, according to the data.—APP