Famous Malaysian singer, Siti Sarah, passes away after contracting COVID-19

A well-known Malaysian singer, Siti Sarah, died of Covid-19 only days after giving birth to her fourth child, a newborn boy.

Siti Sarah Raisuddin, who was eight months pregnant and had low oxygen levels, was placed into an induced coma so that her baby could be delivered through surgery.

Though she never got to touch him, the baby was rescued.

Before her death, her husband claimed he made one final video call to her, during which she had tears streaming down her face.

“(It’s) as if she understood what we were saying to her,” comedian Shuib Sepahtu told local reporters. “It’s just that it will be really challenging for me to break the news to my three kids on the death of their mother.”

The whole family tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 after acquiring it from their domestic helper, according to reports.

Siti Sarah later posted videos of her children crying after receiving Covid tests on her Instagram account, which she characterized as difficult to watch.

Fans and other celebrities were saddened by the news of her death, and many expressed their sorrow on social media.

The Malaysian king and queen also gave their condolences to her family. In a Facebook post, the palace wrote: “Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss.”

The relaxation of restrictions, which gives vaccinated residents more freedom in terms of travel, sports, and eating out, has elicited varied responses.

Fears that a “poorly thought-out reopening” might further overburden the healthcare system have prompted opposition parties to call for a rethink.

Malaysia reported 17,236 Covid infections and 212 fatalities on Monday, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in the country to 10,961.

So far, about 27.5 percent of the 31.95 million people have been completely vaccinated.

