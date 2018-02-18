Famous actor Munna Lahori passes away

Shahbaz expresses sorrow

Staff Reporter

Famous stage and television actor Munna Lahori, who became popular for his character Zakoota Jin in children comedy drama Ainak Wala Jin, died in Lahore on Friday. He was 68. According to a private news channel, Munna Lahori’s real name was Matloob-ur-Rehman. He became popular after playing the role of Zakoota Jin in PTV drama series for children Ainak Wala Jin.

One of Munna Lahori’s favourite dialogues in the Ainak Wala Jin “Mujhe Kaam Btao, Mein Kya Karoon, Mein Kisko Khaon” made him very popular among children as well as elderly people. Munna Lahori was suffering from paralysis and was under treatment at the Mayo Hospital, Lahore where he breathed his last on Friday night. His funeral prayers will be held in Lahore Saturday.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of beloved actor of children, the great artist Munna Lahori (Mutloob-ur-Rehman) who got recognition through the famous series “Ainak Wala Jin”.

In his condolence message, CM paid tribute to the fascinating services of late and said that Munna Lahori had got fame and proved his abilities by playing the character of Zakota Jin. He was equally popular among elders as well as children. CM said that the late actor has showed an unusual essence of acting in Ainuk Wala Jin and still lies in the hearts of the children. He commiserated with the lamenting family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul also courage for his bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.