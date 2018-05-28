Family of polio patient Muneer contests NIA claim

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of 47-year-old polio patient Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri has contested the claim of Delhi-based National Investigation Agency about his involvement in Nagrota camp attack, saying the agency has implicated him to win awards.

Muneer’s wife Shahida Begum told media in Srinagar that her husband was living at his brother’s house at Mustafabad, Zainakote, Srinagar. “He was summoned by Parimpora police one and a half month ago. Later, he was detained at Cargo for more than three weeks,” Shahida said adding, “He was later taken to Khanyar police station where from he was shifted to Srinagar central jail.”

“We were told to get bail in favour of Muneer so that he will be released,” Muneer’s brother said.

Shahida said her mother-in-law Syeda Bibi Khatoon, a 103-year-old woman desperately wanted to see Muneer. “Few days back, we somehow managed to take her up to the central jail gate where she was denied meeting with her son,” she said.

“On Friday, we received a call from Khanyar police station informing us that Muneer was being taken to Jammu court in a case related to illegal timber recovered from his friend,” the family said. “Today we came to know through media that Muneer was taken to Delhi by NIA, who have implicated him in a false case. The news was a shock for us especially the ailing mother,” they said.”

Muneer’s mother said her son is not able to move as he is suffering from polio and can’t move alone.—KMS