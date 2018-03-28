Family of man killed accuses police of ‘committing murder’

Staff Reporter

The family of the man, who was killed in alleged crossfire between police and suspected robbers in Karachi in January, have raised objection over the handling of the case, accusing police of “committing murder in broad daylight”.

Talking to media on Tuesday, the family of Maqsood Mohammed, accompanied by social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, said that the challan submitted by police before the court has revealed many things.

Nasir drew the attention of media persons towards the fact that the police firing had not only resulted in the death of Maqsood “but also that of the suspected robbers”.

He said, “Police have committed murder in broad daylight,” and demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be made public. According to Nasir, the CCTV footage clearly shows that there was no attempt by the robbers to stop the rickshaw.

“The robbers reportedly pretended that their vehicle had been in an accident, and on the pretext of rushing to the hospital they tried to get away on the rickshaw Maqsood had been travelling in,” said Nasir.

The police then “took pursuit of the rickshaw in a private car and cornered it, dragged the men out, sat them on the road and shot them,” the lawyer claimed.

Nasir alleged that eyewitness accounts were coerced and requested that they should be recorded again. He urged that the matter should be investigated by “police officers with clean records”.

The lawyer accused ASI Tariq of murdering Maqsood and called for a departmental investigation to be conducted in the matter. He further revealed that police have admitted that the robbers were not armed. He demanded that bail given to police officials involved in the case be cancelled and a case should be registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Following the incident, it was said that Maqsood lost his life after being injured in a crossfire between police and suspected robbers on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal on January 26.

At that time, the police party had claimed that they indicated three suspects dressed in police uniform to stop over suspicion of their identity, however, the suspects sped up the car.

The police resorted to firing and burst tyres of the vehicle which the suspects abandoned and reportedly tried to commandeer a rickshaw. Upon resistance by rickshaw driver the suspects allegedly opened fire on it, which resulted in the death of Maqsood, police had claimed. In the meantime, the police party arrived there and arrested two suspects in wounded condition after an exchange of gunfire.