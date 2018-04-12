Family of killed man moves court to arrest US diplomat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An application was filed with the Islamabad High Cout (IHC) seeking arrest of the US diplomat stationed in Pakistan, who killed a man by hitting a motorbike in the capital last week.

The application has been submitted by the father of the killed youth, Ateeq Baig, stating that Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, US defence and air attaché was drunk when he rammed his vehicle into the motorbike, killing his son on the spot and injuring the co-rider.

He urged the court to arrest the accused, who has been released by Islamabad police due to diplomatic immunity, adding that Hall’s name should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL).The aggrieved father said that the Kohsar police station lodged FIR against the foreign diplomat due to media pressure, adding that the police was not taking action against the accused.

The US military attache, SHO Kohsar police station and others have been made respondents in the case.

On Saturday, a car carrying the American diplomat hit a motorcycle in Islamabad, killing one man, Ateeq on the spot and injuring another.

Colonel Emmanuel was driving the car when the accident took place in Islamabad on April 7. The police registered a case against the American diplomat at the Kohsar Police Station on behalf of victim’s father, Mohammed Idrees.

On Sunday, the Foreign Office on Sunday summoned American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale to lodge a formal protest against the incident.