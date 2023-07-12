LAHORE – A family of ten people including women and children was killed in an overnight house fire in Lahore’s walled city.

Ten members of the family died on Wednesday in a huge fire that was started due to a short circuit in Bhati Gate area of provincial capital. The house was located in Noor Mohalla and all floors of the house caught fire and family members were trapped inside.

It has been learnt that members of ill-fated family locked themselves in the back room of the house due to fire but could not survive. Rescue officials identified the family of Zaharuddin Babar. Those who died include his son, daughter, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Saira Bano, 60, Farhana, Seemab, 13, Sania, 18, Mono, 13, Adil, 16, and Anzal Fatima, 4, died tragically due to the blaze.

After dousing the fire, rescue officials moved the bodies to the mortuary and the rescue operation was completed.

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and he sought a report from concerned officials. CM further ordered comprehensive probe into the matter and offered his condolences to the heirs.