Family never stopped to meet Nawaz Sharif

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Spokesman to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that Sharif family has never been stopped by the Punjab government to meet Nawaz Sharif. In a tweet, he said that Sharif family can meet him anytime during the jail timings. Nawaz Sharif is being medically treated according to the recommendations of a board of doctors and his personal physician.

The leader of N-League issues concocted and fabricated statements for political sympathies. She is spreading fake news through media that Nawaz Sharif Sahib is not being given proper medical aid and he is not in contact with his family. The reality is that no one in the Sharif family has ever been stopped to meet him and they can meet him whenever they desire. Meetings are held on Thursday at 9:00 am and meetings are also held on days when he desires.

They should contact if they have any trouble and their meeting could be arranged, he said. He said that jail doctor daily examines Nawaz Sharif. His personal physician has also recommended certain medical tests after check up. On the basis of it, a PIC board has visited the jail and recommended some medical tests after examining him. After it, he was brought to PIC yesterday for medical checkup. PIC board has recommended constituting a larger board including PIMS doctors for examining Nawaz Sharif.

Along with it, board has proposed food without salt having low protein and this was immediately implemented upon. Similarly, the process of constituting a larger board has also been started, he said. Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that it is his request that fake stories like this should not be spread. It is nothing except blackmailing and an attempt to benefit from illness. I would request that this should not be done as different departments are to be engaged for it and the time which should be spent on public service is spent on such things. Sharif family could meet him whenever desires during jail timings and he has been given every sort of medical aid in the jail, he concluded.

