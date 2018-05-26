Family members support ABD’s retirement plans

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Auckland (New Zealand)

Family members of South Africa’s former captain AB de Villiers have supported the decision of his retirement.

His father (also AB de Villeres, a doctor by profession) speaking exclusively over his mobile from South Africa, said, “he did not consult with the family, but told us of his decision about 48 hours ahead of his announcement. As a family we support his decision as he knows his own heart best”. .

Adding further, he said, “I think that 14 years of International cricket was enough. While it is true that he has experienced and seen things that most young people never do, he missed out on some of the milestones that other young men experience such as going away to university and starting a career”.

“While he will always be thankful of the path his international cricket career has taken, he now wants to focus on his family life”.

“For the present he has no set plans. He might study as he was always a good student. He might even start a golf career. As always we will support whatever decisions he makes”, Dr. Abraham Benjamin Villeris, signed off.