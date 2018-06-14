Family losing hopes of Barkati’s release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, despite a court having quashed the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against popular crowed puller Sarjan Barkati, the family is not hopeful of his release as he has been kept behind bars again.

Barkati is in jail since October 1, 2016. His wife, Shabrooza, told media that the court has quashed his PSA detentions thrice, but despite that he has been kept behind bars in fabricated cases.

“He (Barkati) didn’t allow us to avail political and official favors for his release instead told us to remain strong and Allah will end our miseries,” Shabrooza said.

Barkati’s detention has badly affected the life and education of his two children, Sugra and Aazan, who are living a distressed life while as Shabrooza spends hours to comfort them. “Both of my kids always force me to accompany them to their father but it’s not easy to do so. Aazan often wakes up in night and cries while missing his father. He is seven-year-old and being without father is not easy for any child,” she said.

Barkati’s daughter Sugra has written two poems in longing of his father and his condition in jail. “When my father completed seven months in jail I wrote first poem and after that one more. My love for my father and his inspirations made me to write them. When I miss him, I recite these poems and it gives me strength,” Sugra said.—KMS