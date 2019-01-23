Family, friends pay tribute to Khalida Hussain, Fehmida Riaz

Staff Reporter

Fehmida Riaz and Khalida Hussain were symbols of courage, bravery and resistance and they fought their whole lives for rights of the oppressed and marginalized class of the society. Their writings, poetry, fiction stories and poems reflected the true picture and stark realities of the society. Both were great literary personalities who have deep knowledge and understanding of the society. Their contribution to the literature and society cannot be ignored and shall always be remembered.

These were the views expressed by the family, friends and noted literary colleagues during a reference to pay tribute to Fehmida Riaz and Khalida Hussain, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Kishwar Naheed, renowned Urdu Poet said that Fehmida Riaz was against conservative thoughts which also depicts in her writings and poetry. Her fictions and poetry usually revolved around the socio-political conditions of subcontinent after partition. Kishwar while expressing her thoughts for Khalida Hussain said that her name was a big name in the literature. Every single novel and fiction of Khalida Hussain depict different and true picture of the society, she added.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI said that Sustainable development and sustainable societies cannot be accomplished and achieved without the contributions of such noted literary figures whose work cannot be ignored. He said that if Fehmida Riaz and Khalida Hussain do not raise the issues of oppressed women class our society would remain backward. He said that our young generation should familiar with the struggle and contribution of such great literary figures for their contribution to literature and society. Ahmed Salim, a Noted Progressive Writer and Senior Advisor Education & Religious Diversity, SDPI said that there is need to acknowledge the work of both great literary personalities and realize the new-generation about their work and contribution.

Hameed Shahid, Fiction Writer said that Khalida Hussain and Fehmida Riaz were two different ladies by natures but full of life and creation. He said that Khalida Hussaisn’s life revolved around movements, resistance and demonstrations.

