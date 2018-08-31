Family confronts army men for opening fire inside house

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a video has gone viral on social media in which a family is seen confronting a group of Indian troops for opening fire inside their house during a cordon and search operation in Kupwara district.

The video, which is being widely circulated on social media like Facebook and WhatsApp, shows a man repeatedly asking the Indian forces’ personnel why did they open fire inside his house?

“Why did you open fire when there was no one inside? Which law allows you to do this? What authority do you have to harass us inside our homes?” the unidentified man can be heard asking in the video.—KMS

