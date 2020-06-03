Families of Karachi plane crash victims get Rs1m each

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson on Wednesday said it said the company had started to pay compensation to the families of the Karachi plane crash victims, reported Geo News.

The spokesperson said families of 82 victims of the ill-fated flight have been given Rs1 million while the two girls who were injured in the plane crash have been provided Rs500,000 each. PIA flight PK-8303 suffered a tragic air crash in Karachi last month, killing 97 people on board while two passengers survived miraculously.