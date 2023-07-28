The civil society and human rights activists have said that there is a need for an open debate about the persons who have been subjected to custodial disappearance in the last 34 years in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The civil society and human rights activists in a statement, after meeting the relatives of the disappeared persons in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and other districts, said the families of the victims are under distressed conditions.

It is to mention here that Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel have subjected over eight thousand innocent Kashmiri youth to custodial disappearance since 1989.

The activists said that the police had a clear record about the whereabouts of those youth who were arrested by Indian forces’ personnel in the territory in the last 34 years. “The parents and relatives, including wives, sons and daughters, want to know about their loved ones whether they are dead or alive. If they are dead or have been killed by Indian forces, let the relatives know or at least be shown their graves,” they said.

They urged the United Nations human rights body and other international human right organizations to help the victim families of disappeared persons in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in tracing the whereabouts of their loved ones.—KMS