Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Eminent columnist, drama writer, poet and intellectual Munir Ahmed Qureshi, more commonly known as Munnu Bhai, passed away after a prolonged illness here on Friday. He was 84.

According to the family, Munnu Bhai had been facing numerous cardiac and kidney complications since a long time and he breathed his last at a local hospital. He was also going through routine dialysis treatment.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were held after Asar at Rewaz Gardens and was laid to rest at the Miyani Sahab graveyard.

Munnu Bhai was under treatment at a local hospital. Earlier he suffered brain hemorrhage in September 2017.

Munno Bhai was born in Wazirabad on February 6, 1933. He remained affiliated with journalism for more than 25 years.