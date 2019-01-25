Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Famed actress Roohi Bano is dead

Famed actress Roohi Bano is dead

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Television legend and veteran actor Roohi Bano passed away due to kidney failure in a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday. She was on the ventilator at the time of her passing.
Bano, a resident of Lahore, had also been suffering from schizophrenia since the death of her son.
She was staying at Fountain House, a facility for people who are living with serious mental illnesses.
“Bano was also suffering from diabetes and in very bad condition for the last two months,” a family member media on the condition of anonymity.
“She had been in the hospital for three weeks and her health was just not improving anymore.

Post Views: 85

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top