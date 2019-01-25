Famed actress Roohi Bano is dead

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Television legend and veteran actor Roohi Bano passed away due to kidney failure in a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday. She was on the ventilator at the time of her passing.

Bano, a resident of Lahore, had also been suffering from schizophrenia since the death of her son.

She was staying at Fountain House, a facility for people who are living with serious mental illnesses.

“Bano was also suffering from diabetes and in very bad condition for the last two months,” a family member media on the condition of anonymity.

“She had been in the hospital for three weeks and her health was just not improving anymore.

