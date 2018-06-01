Faltering transition

IT is, indeed, an achievement itself that the democratically elected government has completed its full five-year term and Assemblies stood dissolved automatically paving the way for installation of caretaker set-ups at the Centre and in the provinces and holding of general election within 60 days as envisaged in the Constitution. There were moments in these five years when it seemed the government was about to fall because of political instability but things remained within manageable limits and democracy has finally won.

These were surely eventful five years as numerous developments had deep impact on the overall political and security situation, economy of the country and democratic future of the nation. The most striking aspect of the entire period was that the ruling PML (N) was not allowed to govern smoothly and prolonged sit-ins, protests, agitations and strikes made job of the government quite difficult. It was, apparently, in this backdrop that the outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pointed out that Pakistan has become almost un-governable and future government too is feared to confront similar difficulties, problems and challenges as were witnessed by PML (N). It was, perhaps, for the first time that a party had an aggressive developmental agenda and made earnest efforts to pursue and execute it despite various odds. To independent and neutral observers, the PML (N) government out-performed not only all the previous governments but also the rivals in other provinces during the just concluded term. There are unmatched achievements as far as infrastructure development is concerned and hundreds of projects completed or being executed would help transform the entire socio-economic landscape of the country.

The government also succeeded in finalising and executing various developmental projects under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which made visible progress despite roadblocks created by vested interests. Modernisation of Gwadar port, related infrastructure, construction of motorways and highways, upgradation of railway system, addition of 11500 MW of electricity to the national grid, import of LNG from Qatar and reforms in education and health sectors have set benchmarks for progress and development for all coming governments. Under the dynamic leadership of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab has become a role model of development and it was because of his unmatched service to the people that political rivals were finding it difficult to defeat PML (N) while remaining strictly within the parameters of fair play. It is now for the electorate to judge performance and achievements of different parties on the basis of ground realities and make their choice in the coming general election.

It is, however, all the more regrettable and unfortunate that while the second consecutive elected government has completed its constitutionally mandated five-year term, the continuity has not led to the expected political stability or strengthening of democratic roots in the country. The uncertainty and confusion is there as usual and no one knows in which direction the country is being pushed by conflicting interests. This is despite the fact that the history has proved that there is no other system suitable for the country except democracy and continuity of democratic governance and economic policies. The fact that the democracy as fragile and vulnerable as before is evident from a number of recent developments and intriguing moves. The Constitution is quite clear that general election has to be conducted within sixty days of the completion of the term of the National Assembly and it was in line with this constitutional scheme of things that the Election Commission of Pakistan proposed dates and the President finalised July 25 for the purpose. However, as the governments at the Centre and the provinces were completing their terms, questionable moves were initiated by some players seeking delay in holding of election despite the fact that under the Constitution neither any Provincial Assembly nor any court can entertain such acts without trampling the Constitution.

One can judge the real motive of the move that was rushed through the Balochistan Assembly for the purpose by the fact that the justification given for delay was absence of some voters because of Hajj. The mover proposed August for the election when all intending pilgrims from Pakistan would be in the holy land whereas in case of July 25 elections only a few thousands would have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia. Similarly, there is logic in demand to postpone election till arrangements for general election are finalised in FATA whereas the latest constitutional amendment is also clear on the issue. There are also issues of delimitation of constituencies, so-called third party audit of census data and the controversy surrounding appointment of caretaker CM in Punjab, which could be exploited by vested interests. The country has been in turmoil for a long time and it cannot afford its continuation.

