False witness becomes ineligible for life under Islam to testify before court: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Afzal Saeed Khosa on Friday said under the Islamic teachings a false witness becomes ineligible for life to testify before a court in a case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Afzal Khosa remarked this while hearing an appeal against acquittal of an accused of murder.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Afzal Saeed Khosa, dismissed the appeal against acquittal of Mohammad Hanif, an accused of dual murder in Mandra area.

The bench dismissed the plea over clear contradictions in testimonies and witness accounts.

A partial falsehood in the witness account makes the entire statement as false, the Chief justice remarked. It is universal rule of the law and Islamic teachings also back it, the top judge said.

“According to Islamic teachings a person if proves false once, he becomes ineligible for life to testify before a court in a matter”, Chief Justice Khosa remarked.

“Here the courts bear the burden of all responsibility,” the justice said.

The bench decided to take action against the witnesses who commit perjury. All witness account will be cancelled when a witness found to be false, the chief justice said.

A law will be made soon under which a false witness will become ineligible for life to testify before a court, the chief justice said.

