‘False propaganda’: Police deny news of gang-rape at Korangi textile factory

Karachi: The Karachi police have denied news of a gang rape at an industrial unit in Karachi’s Korangi area, calling it “false propaganda”.

On Wednesday, the news went viral on social media that a female worker was allegedly gang-raped by her colleagues at denim manufacturing powerhouse Artistic Milliners in Karachi’s Korangi area.

It was alleged that the female worker was subjected to sexual abuse by 20-22 co-workers in the factory before she died outside the premises of the factory.

However, Korangi SSP said that the SDPO Korangi conducted an inquiry and found that the allegations were an attempt by a web channel called “Dhoom Plus” to defame the reputation of Artistic Milliners.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the SSP said that it was an attempt to defame the reputation of the company by Sagir Buledi, press reporter and member of Sindh Sajagi Labour Federation, who is operating fake Dhoom plus channel on Facebook.

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry also expressed deep concerns over the allegations against the reputed company.

“We reiterate that M/S Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd is a very old and valued member of KATI. It is one of the largest exporters of Pakistan earning precious foreign exchange for Pakistan and enjoying an excellent repute among industries,” the association said in a statement.