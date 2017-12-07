False ploy of Mumbai attacks

Reema Shaukat

SOMEHOW or the other Pakistan being strategically important country remains in limelight and often target of accomplices by involving it in blame game. Accusation certainly is a never missed opportunity particularly by India as we often witness tension across he LoC and despite warnings India continues to have unprovoked firings. On different instances India has often created hype and for any kind of terrorist activity without validations, India indicts Pakistan. Be it a Pathankot incident, Uri attack or claims of surgical strikes, India has always sought to direct its guns towards Pakistan.

9 years since the Mumbai attack which took place from November 26 to November 29 of the year 2008, the relations between the two countries had receding tides. India criticised Pakistan and its security forces for the training of terrorists and fully created drama to grab attention of international community. If the details of Mumbai attack are followed one can clearly understand that such organized attacks were not easy to carry out without preparations and scouting about the areas. The reports which India media claimed for Mumbai attack said that attackers entered India via sea route. As quoted in Indian media, it was on November 21, 2008 that ten terrorists left Pakistan in a boat, and headed towards India. The terrorists killed four fishermen and hijacked an Indian traveller and threatened the Captain to sail to India on 23rd November.

On November 26, while they were 7km away from the Mumbai shore, the terrorists killed the Captain and headed towards Mumbai in inflatable speedboats. It’s interesting to note that Indian media claimed that these terrorists introduced themselves as students once they were off the shore. It must be kept in mind that Mumbai is the major naval port and dockyard of their warships. The level of security at the port then can be anticipated and that too without the help of an insider all attackers were aware of the pathways in India. The question definitely arises that was it so easy for attackers to access Mumbai port or was it easy for India at that time to discolour Pakistan’s image internationally and hide flaws and loopholes in state security.

Indian media created hype that 10 terrorists from Pakistan have created havoc in Mumbai with coordinated shooting and bombing. Though all terrorists were killed but only one was caught alive named Ajmal Kasab, who was later hanged to death in Pune. According to reports “Deccan Mujahedeen” group claimed the responsibility for attacks however, India accused Lashkar-e-Tayyaba for carrying out these attacks with the help of Pakistani intelligence agency. Indian and western media for the long time pointed fingers at Pakistan for supporting terrorists. Times of India in its 27 November, 2008 newspaper quoted this incident without authenticity as, “Strategic gurus and security analysts in the US and from across the world are examining Pakistan’s role in terrorism following yet another terror episode in India ending with fingers pointed at its widely-reviled neighbour.

While initial reports from India suggested the Mumbai carnage was a localized attack by militant malcontents in India because of the “Deccan Mujahedeen” decoy that was used to claim responsibility, evidence cited by Indian army and security experts based on phone intercepts, nature of weaponry, mode of entry by sea etc., has quickly focused the attention on Pakistan.” Likewise Washington Post on November 28, 2008 cited, “The US media has centred its attention on the links between the Mumbai attack and the resurgent terrorist groups which enjoy havens in Pakistan’s tribal areas as well as alleged protection or support from elements of Pakistani intelligence.” Indian media while blaming Pakistan forgot that during the time of Mumbai attack Pakistan was working closely with CIA and the question comes to mind is that with so much of liaison, why not the CIA had any prior information about this saga?

This incident after so many years of occurrence is now a declared false flag operation. This was revealed few days back by American academic and political scholar Dr. Kevin Barrett that President Obama at that time never wanted to distinguish between terrorist groups attacking India or USA. India, being a darling of the US was never questioned for Kashmir atrocities or blame game on Pakistan. President Obama at that time favoured official version of Mumbai attack and said that US was just as interested in prosecuting the attackers of the 2008 Mumbai slaughter as India was. But those attacks have proven to be a false flag by the elements of the Indian government itself in partnership with the US. According to Dr Barret, a book titled “The betrayal of India” by “Elias Davidson” proves Mumbai attack as a created drama.

Similarly research by many Pakistani scholars earlier proved that this Mumbai carnage was Indian stage drama and well fabricated with blames on Pakistan. While India preserved that Pakistan and its non-state actors are behind this episode. After so many years of these attacks and witnessing relations between both countries presently one can say with clarity that India has always stepped back from findings and joint investigations of any kind of attack because it knew world will come to know about its false allegations on Pakistan. India had been sending spies into Pakistan for covert actions with TTP and other militant groups, while Pakistan has curbed militancy with successful military operations to flush out extremists. The question is can India be trusted for cordial relations with such behaviour of allegations without confirmation?

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

