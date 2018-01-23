False cases against Chandio clan’s chief condemned

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Badin chapter, Haji Ramzan Chandio has strongly condemned the murder case which was filed on Chandio’s Chief falsely. According to reports, President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Badin chapter, Haji Ramzan Chandio, in a press release issued on Monday, has condemned, issued press release mentioned the case as false and fabricated and which was lodged over chief of Chandio’s clan, Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio and Sardar Ahmed Chandio which Haji Ramzan termed as condemned able act.

Adding Haji Ramzan added that on the incident noted day, Sardar Ahmed Khan and Nawab Burhan Ahmed Chandio were present at public gathering at Rahuki which was addressed by PPP, Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the eve of 31st death anniversary of renowned peasant leader.