Fallout of India’s Majoritarian rule

Iqbal Khan

BY composition, India consists of a pluralist mass of people, however by practice, or to say by default, Indian society is perpetually self-gravitating towards exclusive socio-economic setting. Post-independence India could not go beyond the tyranny of majoritarian rule. While maintaining a state of denial, Hindutva has become a bipartisan phenomenon. Congress is the softer image of Hindutva while BJP is the cruder façade of same ideology. In reality both parties follow similar trajectory viz-a-viz their minorities. Worrying part is the State’s institutional behaviour in India that encourages highhandedness towards minorities—covertly under Congress led rule and overtly under the BJP rule.

For quite some time, all kinds of extremism have been taking roots in Indian society as by-products of majoritarian rule. This has now become “Hindu versus” the rest assertiveness. Minorities stand disenfranchised, there representation in the parliament, provincial assemblies and local government bodies is abysmally below par with their respective demographic representation. Presently there are only 22 Muslim members of parliament which is the lowest ever number. Going by their number (14.5 percent), their legitimate entitlement is much higher. Situation of other minorities is also not different.

Although many armed insurgencies are going on in India, none is strong enough to pose any meaningful threat to the government. Hence these are being dealt with iron hand. During April, at least 39 Maoists were killed in a fake account with Indian security forces in Gadchiroli area that is situated on the periphery juncture of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states. The Maoists while accepting the setback have vowed to avenge. India’s domestic Human Rights monitoring bodies have thrown up serious questions with regard to authenticity of the encounter because not a single security person has even been injured. Incident is being termed as an extrajudicial premediated mass murder—indeed a cold-blooded killing of Maos.

Such incidents against Maoists insurgents are not being taken seriously by international media. In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), during last week, Indian security forces martyred seven innocent Kashmiris. On May 31, the Indian occupation forces martyred two innocent Kashmiris in a fake operation in Kupwara district. After the use of human shields, bullets and pellets, India is now using new inhuman methods of crushing Kashmiri youth under heavy vehicles. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ran a jeep over Kaiser Ahmad, 24 years old, during protests after Friday prayers; victim succumbed to injuries in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. To prevent further protests, the Indian occupation forces have snapped the internet services in Srinagar and clamped curbs on the public movement. Indian atrocities in IoK need immediate attention of the international community and global human rights defenders. Reportedly, BJP State President Ravinder Raina for Jammu & Kashmir recently said that time is approaching fast when India would be left with no option but to strike inside Pakistan.

Pakistan is ready to defend its borders. Any Indian misadventure shall be given a befitting response. Pakistan wants to live in peace, however, if aggression is thrust upon us, it would be duly punished. Last week marked the anniversary of Khalistan Tehreek around the world. India had brutally crushed the Sikhs in 1984 through notorious Operation Blue Star, it gave rise to the Sikh movement. Sikhs in India are under suppression; however, forceful voices have been raised by large Sikhs community leaders in Australia and Canada. On one hand, India calls itself a democratic state and on the other hand, it unleashes worst persecutions on its minorities—especially Muslims, Dalits, Christians and Sikhs. Causes leading to prevailing ethno-sectarian tensions in India are increasing without any signs of reversal.

While there may be numerous causative factors and contributing conditions for strengthening in vogue exclusionism practiced in India, main factor for its sustenance is well entrenched caste system within Hindu mythology. A trend has emerged that hardly any meaningful action is taken against perpetrators, planners and practitioners of anti-minority events; they are never given deterring punishments. State has lost the will to do so. In the historic perspective, during 1820s or so the British tried to consolidate whatever the caste Hindus were available into a single organized entity. Then on, Hindu community started working towards their national reassertion and around 1925, the concept of “Hindu Rashtra” or Hindu nation state was floated.

India is spreading hate-based ideology and Hindutva extremism under present government. Amendments are being incorporated in text books to tarnish Muslim leaders’ image. Prime Minster Narendra Modi, a well-known RSS representative in the BJP government and a flag bearer of the Hindutva ideology of RSS is behind the intimidating plot, rendering full governmental support and protection to the perpetrators of anti-minority drive. The ‘Ghar Wapsi’ movement is based on getting back emigrant Hindus into the folds of Hindutva and converting the Christians and Muslims into the fold of their ‘original religion’. The movement has gained momentum during the current regime.

No reversal is expected in Indian behaviour. So, people of the region in general and minority groups living in India should learn to adjust to this stark reality and take measures to mitigate the impact of state practiced exclusionism by India, it is indeed a difficult path to tread. This pattern is likely to go on because “Hindu India” sells well among the rural Hindu masses which form the major chunk of Indian population. Hindu votes will continue to determine who could rule India. Therefore, even the mainstream political parties, which previously prided themselves with secular ideology have largely tilted towards appeasement of Hindu majority, at the cost of minorities. The United Nations need to take cognisance of the situation and place India on watch list with regard to its ill-treatment of minorities.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.