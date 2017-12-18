Fallout of divided Muslim world

Recognising Jerusalem as the Israel’s capital is the deliberate move of America and soon Saudi Arabia will make diplomatic relations with Israel while criticising American’s move of recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. This is a power struggle. Lesson is very simple: any state that challenges the hegemony of Saudi Arabia is to bear the consequences. In recent times, one has to understand what they have done with Qatar though it’s a Sunni Muslim country. Following the OIC recent summit on Jerusalem where Saudi Arabia sent its senior foreign ministry official, what comes in my mind is the remarks of Hussain Shaheed Shuharwardy on Muslims nations when he stated after Suez canal crisis that Muslims nations were equal to zero. Although it was a harsh comment yet it is true and it is applicable in this time as well as one sees the growing division among Muslims nations not only on ideological lines but also on political issues. Whole Muslim world is in disarray. Blaming western world is an easy task but we have to come to realise that chaos and instability is because of our own acts, subjecting unconditional scrutiny, for our rulers have made obfuscated decisions that have no substantial importance. Seeing what has been happening in Burma, Kashmir, Palestine and Libya, one may understand that faults lies with us than western world. Realising the consequences of being divided, Muslims rulers have yet to make any united effort on any particular issue, set aside the outcome of that decision. What has been transpiring in Muslim world is painful and deplorable. Serious efforts are needed in order to save our countries and future of Muslim generations. The war that has been going on in Muslim world is too dangerous to be ignored. Implications of this proxy war are unbearable. No matter whatever ideological differences Muslim countries have, they have to make political solutions of our problems if our rulers are to save the unity of their consecutive countries.

DR. AHMAD GUL KAINTH

Faisalabad

