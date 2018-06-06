Falling like ninepins

The humiliation Pakistan faced at Leeds is awful. Going down like ninepins is not new for our cricket team. Our batsmen crumbled like house of cards and did not show least spine. Pakistan is one of the most unpredictable cricket team of world. They won unexpectedly and they lose… more badly than minnows like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

The overall poor performance of our team reflects the non-serious attitude of our players and lack of their dedication and commitment to game. PCB should look at the weaknesses and flaws that have marred the dignity of national team and should address these immediately before it is too late.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

