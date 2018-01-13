Washington

Falling energy prices held down US consumer price increases in December, while inflation for all of 2017 was steady or even lower than 2016, according to government data released Friday. The Consumer Price Index, which measures the costs of goods and services to individuals, rose just 0.1 percent in December, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report. That was half the increase expected by analysts. Excluding volatile food and fuel components, “core” CPI rose 0.3 percent last month, the biggest jump since January 2017, on rising costs for shelter and medical care. For the full year, CPI rose 2.1 percent, the same as 2016, while core CPI slowed, posting a 1.8 percent increase after the 2.2 gain in the previous year.—AFP