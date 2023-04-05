Premier League strugglers Chelsea and Liverpool offered up a drab draw in their once-reputable encounter underlining both teams’ struggles this year.

Neither side managed to find a goal at Stamford Bridge leaving both stranded from the Champions League places.

Playing their first game since sacking Graham Potter, Chelsea appeared to be the more adventurous of the two sides but once again failed to find the back of Allison’s net despite numerous chances.

Joao Felix had the game’s first chance to put the home team ahead in the fourth minute before a vital intervention by Joel Matip saved the Reds before his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate did the same a minute later to deny Mateo Kovacic.

Reece James seemingly put Chelsea ahead midway through the first half only for VAR to intervene and rule out the goal.

Liverpool’s only chances in the first half fell to Joe Gomez and Fabhino who failed to make the most of them.

The pattern repeated itself in the second half as well.

After wasting another handful of chances, Kai Havertz again had the ball in the back of the net before a second VAR intervention saw the goal ruled out.

With nothing working, Chelsea and Liverpool settled for a draw that helps neither side.

Chelsea remains 11th in the League standings with 39 points and Liverpool now sit 8th with 43 points from 28 games.