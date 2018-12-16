December 16 comes every year to haunt the nation, particularly those few remaining who were witness to the debacle. On this day the Quaid’s Pakistan got divided by breaking lose all bonds of unity between the two wings. This was the darkest day of our national history that stunned everyone. There were a number of factors which led to the fall of Dhaka. We quite often see debate on TV trying to blame one person for the fall of Dhaka. One has to understand that the fall of Dhaka took place in 1971 but the differences had started between the East and West at the time of inception of Pakistan. Some people take it back to the time when Urdu was made the national language of Pakistan. One of the factors was that the pace of economic development in the East was much slower than the West.

However, the Indian involvement was there right from the beginning, it appears that after the Indians succeeded in utilizing the refugee problem, to turn international opinion against Pakistan, they got down to the task of planning more effective involvement. They started the reorganization of defected East Pakistan units and the training of guerrilla force, called Mukti Bahini. On the other hand, Pakistan’s dismemberment took place in ’71 because the common ideological bond that had been the basis of Pakistan’s foundation and independence, and the common unifying factor of the whole nation, had been casually neglected and abandoned. It was that common ideological bond that was the single most important factor which had bound East and West Pakistan as a single entity otherwise Bangladesh would never have been a part of Pakistan.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalindi

