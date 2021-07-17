Falak Shabbir releases new song for wife, Sarah Khan on 1st anniversary

Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir recently released the song “Zindagi” to commemorate their one-year wedding anniversary.

Sarah Khan has shared previews of the song with her social media fans in the past.

Falak Shabir’s love and devotion for his wife are shown in this song. The music video depicts the pair in intimate moments, and it is commendable that they did not shy away from portraying a healthy relationship.

Falak and Sarah brilliantly showcased the purest form of love in their music video. It was Khan and Shabir’s uncomplicated pleasure in one other’s presence. Although they embraced in the video, there was no excessive PDA. We adore how they used their smiles and shared looks to convey how in love they are.

Fans are congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary and praising them for the love they exhibit for one another in the comments section.

Since their marriage, Shabir and Khan have often proclaimed their love for one another in public. On social media, the musician often uploads videos of himself handing Khan flowers.

In addition, the couple has revealed that they are expecting their first child. Shabir made the news through Instagram. “Alhumdulillah we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers,” the singer wrote.

In the year 2020, Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan married. Their wedding was attended by a large number of relatives and friends.

