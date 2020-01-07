Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Fakhruddin G Ebrahim breathed his last at age of 91 year after prolonged illness on Tuesday in Karachi.

A large number of people including politicians, high officials and others attended the funeral prayers of the deceased after which he was laid to rest at Mewa Shah Graveyard in the metropolitan city.

Before 2013 general elections, Pakistan People’s Party’s decision to accept Ebrahim’s nomination for chief election commissioner despite being an opposition candidate was the proof of his pristine career.

Born on February 12, 1928, in the state of Gujarat, India, Ebrahim earned a name for himself when he refused to accept a Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) issued by the then military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq in early ‘80s and resigned as a judge.

However, it wouldn’t be the last time the jurist would resign in protest. In fact, it became somewhat of a hallmark for Ebrahim to leave distinguished posts as he refused to compromise on his principles, including the governorship of Sindh. Ebrahim also served as the interim law minister from 18 July 1993 until 19 October 1993 and interim justice minister from 5 November 1996 until 17 February 1997.