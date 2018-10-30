Fakhr-e-Alam granted visa after brief detention at Russian airport

ISLAMABAD : Pakistani singer and activist Fakhr-e-Alam, who was detained at Russian airport Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk a day earlier, has been granted a new visa enabling him to continue his “Mission Parwaz”.

Alam took to Twitter and said, “I have just received a new visa. I am now preparing the airplane and ready to go to Petropavovask airport. Thank you to all of my friends, well wishers the Pakistan government and the Russian authorities. The flag continues its journey.”

He also thanked the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani media. “I continue to fly my flag to complete the first ever Pakistani circumnavigation #MissionParwaaz,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp