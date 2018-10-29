Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport

MOSCOW : Pakistani singer and activist Fakhr-e-Alam on Monday was detained at the Russian airport as he landed at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk as part of “Mission Parwaz”.

Actor Faysal Qureshi took to Facebook to post a message on behalf of Alam.

“Message from Fakhr-e-Alam. Bro, please tweet on my behalf. I am being detained at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport because my visa expired two by hours and date changed,” the post read.

“They are forcing me to turn back to Japan. I cannot go to Japan because I had a single entry visa. I appeal to the Pakistan government to request Russian government to allow me to continue my journey to Alaska,” Qureshi further wrote.

The post continued, “I don’t want to give up Mission Parwaaz. I need Pakistan’s support to carry on our flag to finish this. I have been in a room without food or water. No Wi-Fi. They didn’t give me my phone for six hours. I NEED HELP.”

Alam is currently is attempting to circumnavigate the globe as part of his “Mission Parwaaz”.

The 28-day tour which kicked off in Clearwater, Florida on October 10 will take Alam to 32 countries.

From Florida, the 42-year-old had flown to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose bay Canada and then to Greenland.

From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and then Dubai.

From Dubai, the singer flew to Karachi and then Islamabad and Lahore. From Lahore, he flew to Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and then Darwin in Australia.

Other countries where he will be making a pit stop included Philippines, Taiwan, South Japan, North Japan, the Pacific Bay, Russia and Alaska and then back to the US.

