Fakhr-e-Alam becomes first Pakistani to be granted 10-year UAE Golden Visa

Fakhr-e-Alam, a well-known singer and pilot, has become the first Pakistani celebrity to be granted a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Alam, who has lived in the UAE for 17 years, was granted the coveted visa by UAE officials on Sunday, June 27. In 2018, Alam became the first and only Pakistani to successfully circle the world in a single-engine aircraft.

Alam, a cultural ambassador for the UAE, wore the UAE flag and the Pakistani flag on his uniform and aircraft throughout his amazing trip across the globe. The well-known Pakistani actor, TV presenter, VJ, and musician is also well-known for his humanitarian activities.

Alam, an actor, singer, pilot, and philanthropist, told Khaleej Times that he is ‘absolutely happy and elated’ after receiving the visa.

He said, “I am very honored and extremely grateful to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for recognizing my work and granting me the Golden Visa.”

Alam added, “I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach.”

He relocated to the UAE since it is just 90 minutes from his home in Karachi. “I still do most of the showbiz work by traveling back and forth. A show of mine is on air right now and I continue working both in Pakistan and the UAE”.

He said the UAE has been extremely kind to him. “The UAE has embraced people from all walks of life, especially those from South Asia. The country has given us the opportunity to come here and live a good life,” he added.

According to Alam, the Golden Visa is important for artists since it allows them to establish long-term plans in the nation. “The 10-year validity on the visa gives residents the opportunity to completely change their perspective and look at making the UAE their home. They don’t have to worry about a visa change every three years,” he said.

For his first film, Very Good Duniya, Very Bad Log, Alam won the national film award for best actor. Former President Parvez Musharraf also presented him with the Presidential Medal for Humanitarian Services for his selfless efforts in the wake of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

