Fakhar to lead Lahore Qalandars in remaining PSL

Dubai

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will continue to lead Lahore Qalandars in the remaining Pakistan Super League matches.

Fakhar has been named as captain due to AB de Villiers unavailability for the complete season, a Qalandars official confirmed. Under Fakhar, Lahore defeated Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets on Wednesday night. “AB was available for only nine games. He has played six and will play three more including the two matches in Lahore,” a source said, adding that the South African batsman will also miss one league match in Abu Dhabi.

“In light of this, the Qalandars management decided that a player who is available [Fakhar Zaman] should lead the team in remaining games,” the source added.—Agencies

